I’ve been Bujy stepping in the game since 2009 and @NandosSA comes with its Boujee Bowl as if the name is new. 😳 Nandos must pay respect where it’s due... I honestly don’t understand how they can just get away with using my name and not pay respect! pic.twitter.com/hKFWVQveyP— BujyBikwa (@Bujy) July 24, 2019
.@bujy, O ntse o phela? But then again… If you lived up to your name you would’ve had your own bowl. 🙃 https://t.co/g7Eip4LD2H— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 24, 2019
I mean, don’t come for us. unprovoked 😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/cqqp58aKuR— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 24, 2019
yho.— alu (@King_Alu) July 24, 2019
For filth.That is how you dragged him😂💔😂 pic.twitter.com/aqDLKrhlrH— Ibanathi Ngcobo (@ibanathi) July 24, 2019
BRO!!!!! I feel you .... am busy suing Milk, fruits and Air as we tweet!!! NX!!! 😉— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 24, 2019
.@DJFreshSA, just make sure it's not all spelt "phresh" or anything. One case of mistaken identity is enough for today. pic.twitter.com/MOlnvWlo0v— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 24, 2019
HAYI!!! They must ALL pay!!!! NX!!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 24, 2019