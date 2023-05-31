Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest announce joint tour: ‘This is an African hip hop celebration’

South African rap mega stars Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest have announced that they will be embarking on a joint tour across the African continent later this year. The upcoming tour, which was announced Wednesday morning, will be dubbed “African Throne”.

A promotional video of the tour framed it as “Two Kings Share One Stage Together” and revealed that they will be touring across Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, eSwatini, South Africa and Mozambique. Nasty C shared the news on his Instagram feed: “PSA!! ME & @casspernyovest ARE GOING ON TOUR VERY SOON!!! #AFRICANTHRONE! THIS IS A AFRICAN HIP HIP CELEBRATION & IM SUPER PROUD & EXCITED TO BRING YOU THIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE ONE & ONLY MUFASA! FUCKN HUGE!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loading… (@nasty_csa) An hour later, Nyovest took to his personal Instagram to share: “Be scared. Me and bro @nasty_csa going on tour TOGETHER!! Can anybody say Hip hop? #AfricanThrone”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Apart from the shows across the continent Nyovest and Nasty C are also going to tour the United Arab Emirates and have also hinted that more dates will be announced soon. After years of some friendly jabs online, last April Nyovest brought Nasty C out to perform with him at the after party of his Celeb City boxing exhibition fight with Naak Musiq at Sun City. Together they performed their hit collaboration “Jump”, which also features Anatii.