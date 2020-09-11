EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Nasty C and DJ Speedsta. Picture: Instagram
Nasty C and DJ Speedsta beef on Twitter again

Rapper Nasty C and VJ and radio jock, DJ Speedsta made the top of the trends list after a video of an interview rubbed Speedsta the wrong way.

In the latest episode of their ongoing beef, Speedsta responded to an interview Nasty C had in which he was asked about Speedsta.

Nasty C sat down for an interview with MacG on his podcast, Podcast and chill with MacG, where they discussed the rapper's latest album, working with T.I and haters.

During the interview, MacG specifically asked Nasty C if a tweet about haters was referring to Speedsta.

MacG went on to ask the “Hell Naw” hitmaker why he had beef with Speedsta.

In May, Nasty C said that his beef with Speedsta started when the DJ lied.

“He was doing a little podcast or whatever and he said that Bamm Bamm was his song and he gave it to me and sometimes you just have to do that for artists because they need it.

"I made that beat, I sent you the hook because we had another song we were supposed to drop and I did not like it”, said Nasty C at the time.

When asked by MacG, the rapper said that Speedsta was going through personal struggles and lashed out at him.

“It stemmed from a dark place, jealousy, envy, all that sh*t and I don’t give a f**k about how you feel about me. If you want to go public I am going to go public too and actually tell people the real story because he was lying”, said Nasty C.

Following clips of the interview making it to social media, Speedsta hit back.

In a string of tweets he has since deleted, Speedsta referred to Nasty C as a little boy and said he needed to keep his name out his mouth. He also said that Nasty C’s latest album was “sh*t”.

Nasty C hit back.

See below:

Speedsta followed this up by stating that he deleted the tweets because of a new client, however he ended the post by saying that he meant what he originally posted.

