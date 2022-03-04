Nasty C and other celebs speak up on their perceived 'toxicity of Twitter'

On Thursday, rapper Nasty C took to Twitter and Instagram to encourage his fans and peers to delete Twitter, calling it ’another version of hell’. This comes after other celebrities like Pearl Thusi called out fans who had been unkind to Riky Rick a few days before he committed suicide.

Commenting on a video Riky had posted dancing with his wife Bianca Naidoo, Twitter users had scrutinised her unwillingness to be in the video based on her body language. Artists have long complained about the toxicity of the platform, many feeling that it leaves them exposed to hateful messages from faceless "keyboard warriors". Nasty C's first tweet read: "Don’t spend all day on twitter complaining about people on twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love/ kindness/ support/ understanding/ solution, you won’t find it here"

Don’t spend all day on twitter complaining about people on twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love/ kindness/ support/ understanding/ solution, you won’t find it here — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) March 3, 2022 He went on to share two other tweets shortly after: "We’re giving this app way too much power & control over our real lives. I promise you if we all just left, it would be a huuuge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell.. that’s in your phone" We’re giving this app way too much power & control over our real lives. I promise you if we all just left, it would be a huuuge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell.. that’s in your phone — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) March 3, 2022 "If you wanna be picked apart, judged, hated, dragged, mislead etc.. you’re in the right place. Get comfy. this is your home. If you love yourself or want to start loving yourself, leave. It really is that simple. Have a good one 👍🏾👍🏾"

If you wanna be picked apart, judged, hated, dragged, mislead etc.. you’re in the right place. Get comfy. this is your home. If you love yourself or want to start loving yourself, leave. It really is that simple. Have a good one 👍🏾👍🏾 — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) March 3, 2022 After the "Juice Back" hitmaker shared a screenshot of his Tweets on Instagram, other celebrities chimed in and supported the idea. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPANK DADDY (@nasty_csa) Rapper and presenter Moozlie commented: "Got a new phone about a month ago, never downloaded it again & I'm not going back. I would highly recommend this. Thanks for sharing brother."

