Nasty C claps back at Kwesta’s former manager for ‘Zulu Man’ comments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning rapper Nasty C has hit back at claims made by Kwesta’s former manager and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi. Nhlamulo, who is widely known as Nota, caused a stir on Twitter when he expressed his feelings on Nasty C’s latest single, “Zulu Man” and Cassper Nyovest’s newest single, “Bonginkos’i”, which features kwaito star, Zola. In his tweets, Nota, who was also featured on two songs on Kwesta’s 2016 hit album, “DaKAR 2”, said that Nasty C’s new song was “corny as sh*t”. He also said that he was responsible for getting Nasty C to finally start rapping in isiZulu. Although he deleted a number of his tweets, that did not stop Nasty C from hitting back at him.

In a string of tweets, the “Hell Naw” hitmaker called Nota a “wanna be coach” and said that he was not the one to play with. He also defended Kwesta as Nota suggested that Kwesta was successful because of him.

The tweets eventually caught the attention of the music executive who replied to Nasty C saying that he was like a father to the star.

“Nkwenkwe... I’m more like a father to you. You and I know you can do more for the culture. The thing about greatness is that it burdens you.

“You’ll see how you really soar when you do for others more than you do for yourself. Develop your craft don’t be in a rush. You’re only 24”, he said.

Nasty C hit back saying: “You don’t know me madala... you are NOTHING to me...shit I do for others is something you could never even do for yourself. You washed up & bitter”.

You don’t know me madala... you are NOTHING to me.. shit I do for other is something you could never even do for yourself. You washed up & bitter https://t.co/2YqtY4fuf2 — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020

Lmao 🤣 aye junkie, stay off Twitter. What fuckn nonsense is this?? Who let you think you’re that important 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/crbkA7tIhJ — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020

See other tweets from Nasty C below:

Kwesta is a goat coz of what HE does, his own efforts... he’s the one doing the magic!! you jus sitting on his lap singing his name. Now u wanna act like you’ve done something. Nigga WHERE?!!??? — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020

Old ass nigga worried about another man’s plate. YOU A WASTE of air and space. Go do something positive and inspire somebody for once — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020