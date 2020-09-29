Nasty C claps back at Twitter troll labelling his girlfriend a gold digger

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nasty C is not here for anyone hating on his girlfriend and he is being very vocal about it. The award-winning rapper found himself having to defend his long term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens this week after a Twitter troll took aim at her. The attack on Sammie by the user who goes by the name @SlikTalk_SA has been labelled as unnecessary by tweeps. In the video, he goes on to call Sammie a failure and questions her contributions to Nasty C’s life. “Nasty C is in love with a gold digger, he is in love with someone who is a natural-born failure.

“Sammie Heavens is somebody who has achieved absolutely nothing in life.

“This is someone who has done absolutely nothing for herself; this is somebody who has been eating off her parents and she has been eating off Nasty C for years”, Slik Talk says in the video.

He goes on to take jabs at Sammie asking what value does she have and what does she give Nasty C.

This girl is Nasty pic.twitter.com/OkMzZDc3iG — SlikTalk (@SlikTalk_SA) September 28, 2020

Many tweeps responded to the attack asking why he was hating on her.

The video then caught the attention of Nasty C who hit back saying Sammie was his backbone and that he was getting bored by the hate.

The “Hell Naw” hitmaker even posted a picture of himself and Sammie in which the love between the two is evident.

“I’m Nasty f**king C, everybody around me got thick skin.. y’all boring me”, he tweeted.

I’m Nasty fucking C, everybody around me got thick skin.. y’all boring me🥱😴 — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) September 28, 2020

In another tweet he said: “Of course she’s nasty. I taught her dat, stupid .. this woman my backbone”.

Of course she’s nasty. I taught her dat 😋 stupid .. this woman my backbone 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/p8Mqmb1JpR — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) September 28, 2020