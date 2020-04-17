Nasty C hits back at Cassper Nyovest saying he's 'not untouchable'
The tweet caught the attention of Cassper who responded by reminded Mzansi that he once performed for 4 hours straight.
Lmao going up against Nyovest on 15 Hit songs..definitely a straight coffin for Anyone ...I wouldn't even dare touch him— Sphakanyiswa P. Zulu (@Mkhundesh) April 16, 2020
We all know this..his guest Appearances alone can win him that IG battle
Many fans agreed with Nasty C.
Lol ay bro you been on your shit we can’t lie or deny but we talking catalogue here. niggas got hits bro you’re not untouchable https://t.co/D0sLAeXNeR— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 16, 2020
Bra everyone is tired of Casspers passive aggressive shit! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zCShAPSLLi— ♣☆»🇿🇦 TheGreatDlamini🇿🇦«☆♣ (@Phislash) April 16, 2020
At last someone said it!!! pic.twitter.com/7vz8jFUylU— 🙏🏾MBUSENG SEHESHE 🙏🏾 (@BUBU_CESC) April 16, 2020
Cassper responded simply saying "Lol. Sho Nasty C"
Finally someone told him, thanks nasty for keeping it 100 this not hate or anything but Cass should get over himself 💯, we not saying who's a legend or who made history here bro.... We talking IG battle here— Philender Msengi mnw'anati (@Philender13) April 16, 2020
Lol. Sho Nasty C https://t.co/R61CiSMf2y— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020