Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Nasty C hits back at Cassper Nyovest saying he's 'not untouchable'

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 1h ago

Nasty C has hit back at Cassper Nyovest after the rapper decided to let Twitter know that he has a solid catalogue when he performs.  

It all started when a Twitter users started debating which South African rapper should battle against each other live on Instagram. 

A user said he would never battle against Nasty C because his guest appearance alone could ensure he wins a battle. 
The tweet caught the attention of Cassper who responded by reminded Mzansi that he once performed for 4 hours straight. 

"I performed for 4 hours at Fill Up Fnb stadium. That's a solid catalog. Nobody would dare try it. Nobody should dare try it."

Nasty C responded to Cassper saying that the "Monate Mpolaye" hitmaker was not untouchable. 
Many fans agreed with Nasty C. Cassper responded simply saying "Lol. Sho Nasty C"
Cassper Nyovest

