Nasty C reveals how he was snubbed by his father over soccer

South African international rapper Nasty C used to be a huge Orlando Pirates fan as a child but that changed as soon as his father decided to leave him behind after receiving three tickets to a live match. The “Stalling” hitmaker took to Instagram recently to share a full-circle moment about how he was invited to attend an international soccer match in California, over a decade later by award-winning rapper, Domani Harris.

In a lengthy post, Nasty C wrote how he and his “pops” bonded over soccer, being the only two in the household who supported Orlando Pirates, but everything changed when his dad “snubbed” him and took his brothers to a live soccer match instead. “...then 1 day when I was about 13yrs old or so, my dad had 3 tickets to watch @orlandopirates play & I had no doubt in my mind I was about to have the best time of my life with big bro & pops.. but instead I GOT SNUBBED 🌚 & they took my other brother @siyabonga4117 instead, who was a @kcfcofficial fan & DIDNT EVEN CARE ABOUT SOCCER!! “KAIZER WASNT EVEN PLAYING THAT DAY!!!! Lmao I had a lump in my throat that whole day & since then I just didn’t give a F**K about soccer.. AT ALL.”

The “Phases“ hitmaker went on to share how he missed all his practice sessions and stuck to the one thing they didn’t respect or approve off, music. “Yes ni**a, I was bitter, I was hurt!!! Fast forward over a decade later, all the way across the planet I get invited to watch a live game 4 THE FIRST TIME EVER!! By @domani who by the way, is the son of the guy WHO MADE ME WANNA RAP.. how fuckn crazy is that smh,” he wrote. He wrote the post to rub it in his pops’ face.

"I didn’t mean to get that deep, its just that the kid in me wants to hold this L up to @tevywevy33 & pops’ face 😂😂♥️. Lmao with love tho.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binna Waal (@nasty_csa) The rapper also thanked Harris for the invitation and bragged about Canadian record producer Murda Beatz and “Boo'd Up“ hitmaker Ella Mai being right beside him at the match. “Thanks bro @domani that shit was special to me dawg. AND @murdabeatz & @ellamai were right there with us!!!???? Lmaaaooooo! L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L L.”