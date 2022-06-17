Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, June 17, 2022

Nasty C to star in new Disney+ animated series

Nasty C. Picture: Supplied

Published 24m ago

Award-winning rapper Nasty C is expanding his acting portfolio after being announced as part of the voice cast of a new Disney+ animated series.

‘Variety’ broke the news that Nasty C would be a part of “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire".

The cast also includes Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Nigerian star Kehinde Bankole (“Blood Sisters”).

An excited Nasty C took to his social media platforms to share the good news with his Ivyson fans.

“Every blessing that I prayed for fell right down into me!” he wrote on Instagram.

His post on Instagram was filled with congratulatory messages from the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Tellaman, Yanga Chief, Young Stunna and Musa Keys.

"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" is a 10-part offering and is executive produced by Peter Ramsey.

Of course, this isn’t Nasty C’s first rodeo at acting; he appeared in the second season of the Netflix series “Blood and Water”.

In other news, the rapper is celebrating the release of the music video of his collaboration with U.S rapper T.I’s son Domani.

Domani was recently in South Africa and during his time in the country, the two performed together and shot the video for the song.

“So I thought it’d be dope if I just brought him out here to experience South Africa for the first time and also get a chance to shoot the video while we do this tour thing,” Nasty C told IOL Entertainment in a previous interview.

The animated series will air on Disney+ and other Disney owned platforms in 2023.

