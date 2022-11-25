Nasty C’s fans wasted little time in dragging Musa Khawula for having a go at him

Rapper Nasty C’s fans were ready to go to war on social media after controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula took to his newly created YouTube channel to trash-talk the “Stalling” hitmaker. In the viral video clip that is making the rounds on Twitter, Khawula took a stab at Nasty C for no apparent reason.

He asked what happened to his international career, mocked his tattoos and called his personality “boring”. Khawula said: “But baby what happen to the international career and what not. Why is you back…is the music not selling, what is going on internationally? “Right here in South Africa you are highly regarded, everybody thinks you got the talent, but you know, as soon as you get international it’s a whole different market.

“Your boring personality couldn’t match up with Gunna and all of them dangerous people,” he said. He further talked about Nasty’s “horrible” tattoos. “You decided to get the most horrible tattoos on that short a** body of yours, like I do not get it, I do not get it…”

Nasty’s fans quickly came to his defence to remind the gossip-monger that Nasty just lit up the stage at the recent MTV Europe Music Awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nasty_csa They also slapped back saying that they are tired of seeing Khawula’s open chest in the same black shirt. @Ora_Moleko commented: “Musa, Nasty C, lit up the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) and was a closing act, that's a big deal.

“His home is South Africa and his family is here, surely he will come home and visit do some radio, TV interviews here n there…” Musa Nasty C, lit up the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) and was a closing act, that's a big deal.



His home is south africa and his family is here, surely he will come home and visit do some radio, TV interviews here n there... — Brazil 🇧🇷 | Spain 🇪🇦 | Portugal 🇵🇹 #WorldCup (@Ora_Moleko) November 25, 2022 @kagiso7771 wrote: “The irony. His boring personality calling out Nasty C’s.” The irony. His boring personality calling out Nasty C's — 🏳️‍🌈kagi🇿🇦 (@kagiso7771) November 25, 2022 @MissLesedi_M said: “Aowa Musa leave Nasty alone. This guy legit peaceful.”