Natasha Thahane addresses her beef with Lasizwe

Actress Natasha Thahane has spoken candidly about what led to her once very public friendship with Lasizwe Dambuza fizzling out. In her controversial interview with MacG on “Podcast and Chill”, Natasha said she was not pleased with how Lasizwe decided to make her fallout with Ntando Duma public knowledge on one of his YouTube shows.

This was after MacG asked what was going on between her and Lasizwe. "I'm enjoying my silence. He decided to say whatever he wanted to say. He can carry on," she said. "One thing people need to learn from my situation with Lasizwe is when people grow out of each other's seasons, it's okay.

“My thing was, you need to figure out if we're industry friends or genuine friends. “Lasizwe stayed in my life, and it was great. We were good friends. If we have to grow apart, that's okay, but let's keep respecting each other." She went on to say that even with everything that happened, she was still good with the YouTube star.

Rumours about the status of their friendship started doing the rounds after an episode of Lasizwe’s YouTube show, “Drink Or Tell The Truth”. In the episode, Nandi Madida asked Lasizwe whether he was friends with Natasha. Lasizwe answered, saying they had unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Natasha made headlines this past week for the same interview. Natasha claimed that she received funds from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture towards her studies at the New York Film Academy with the help of politician Baleka Mbete.