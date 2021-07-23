Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch share loved-up video

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are exuding serious couple goals right now and most of their fans are loving watching their relationship blossom. The actress and Orlando Pirates midfielder kept their relationship under wraps for a while but was caught out by ’social media detectives’ when the pair were on a holiday in Zanzibar at the beginning of the month.

However, now that things are official, Thahane has no reason to hide her love for Lorch. The “Blood & Water” actress took to the socials to post a cute video montage of them, which left some fans beaming with joy while others were extremely negative. The post was in celebration of Lorch’s birthday.

Thahane wrote in an Instagram caption: “Happy Birthday King @thembinkosi_lorch_3 🎂❤️ May God continue to protect & guide you all the days of your life. “Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace & full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke 🥰”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) minky_kgoale commented: “Happy birthday to your bae 😍you guys look so cute together!”

While Seloipalesa said: “🔥🔥🔥🔥you really look good together, happy birthday motho wage.” On Twitter tweeps weren’t as kind. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qckal7ZE4f — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) July 22, 2021 Donald Shabela said: “This will end in tears”.