Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch squash rumours that they broke up

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and “Blood & Water” star Natasha Thahane dosed cold water on rumours that they broke up. Social media sleuths recently saw that Thahane removed the birthday video of Lorch she posted last month and that the footballer deleted the picture he posted of her leading many to think the couple ended their relationship.

However, it seems that they are still together. Taking to their respective social media pages in Instagram Stories, the happy couple shared videos of each other. On Lorch’s IG stories, it shows Thahane in a car next to him with the caption “Driver for today”.

While Thahane shared of video of Lorch eating dinner and winking at the camera. Drink Water Mind Yo Business#NATASHA #Lorch pic.twitter.com/VFMB44yCR6 — #WhoIsYeezy👑 🇿🇦 (@Katleho_Yeezy) August 10, 2021 Last month, the couple seemingly made their romance Instagram official. Social media detectives did some digging and found that the pair were on holiday together in Zanzibar.

It all started when the duo posted pictures of themselves in similar venues at the same time. Some Twitter and Instagram detectives went as far as to note that both stars had on the same wrist bands that give access to a resort. If that was not enough, some even zoomed into a picture Thahane posted and were convinced the man seen in the reflection of her sunglasses was the soccer player.