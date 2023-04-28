Natasha Thahane gets Mzansi in their feels as she unpacks life as a ‘working mom’

Media personality Natasha Thahane recently opened up about her role as a “working mom” and thanked her friends and family for being a support structure. The 27-year-old film star posted a highly emotional video of herself sharing a poem with her son, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

Thahane wrote: “POV: You’re a working mom. Thank You to Daddy & our House Manager for holding it down while I get back on my feet again. Thank You to our families, neighbours, friends for their constant support. “To my management team and production, Thank You. It really takes a village to raise a child. “Most importantly Thank You Lord for protecting my son. We always think we’re the ones taking care of them but in all honesty! It’s GOD! God is protecting our children and may He continue to watch over them. Qina Mfazi ❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrklC2wgKTr/?igshid=ZWIzMWE5ZmU3Zg%3D%3D It’s believed that Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch is the father of Thahane’s baby. As she recited the poem, Thahane broke into tears towards the end. Her followers consoled her:

olwethu8084 wrote: “Stay strong cry for your child ❤️🔥😢.” iam_lyndiswa wrote: “I’m not yet a mom but that still cuts too deep ♥️.” sine_shozi wrote: “Thank you for sharing this sis, a few understand how hard it is to be a working mom.”