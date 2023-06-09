Natasha Thahane glows in Paris following baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch’s guilty verdict

Actress Natasha Thahane is in Paris, away from all the problems in South Africa, such as load shedding and the legal woes of her alleged partner and father of her child, soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.
Thahane and the soccer star are alleged to have been together since 2021 and are said to have gotten married.
The former “Skeem Saam” actress is in Paris for work duties as a brand ambassador for Garnier South Africa. She posted snaps of her dressed in a lime suit, dropping her location with her 5.6 million followers.
Her followers gushed over her glowing skin and her getting a break from the country. She, of course, couldn't escape the Lorch shade.
@RayMohulo tweeted: “What I don’t like about this situation is that the headlines says “Natasha Thahane’s boyfriend” ai why 🤷🏿♀️“
The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday found the 30-year-old Pirates superstar guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to then-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.
The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his then-girlfriend in September 2020 that resulted in Lorch's arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2 000.
Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his Midrand house on September 6.
“The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses, and the case was postponed to July 23, 2023, for sentencing proceedings,” NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement.