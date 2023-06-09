Natasha Thahane glows in Paris following baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch’s guilty verdict

Actress Natasha Thahane is in Paris, away from all the problems in South Africa, such as load shedding and the legal woes of her alleged partner and father of her child, soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch. Thahane and the soccer star are alleged to have been together since 2021 and are said to have gotten married.

Her followers gushed over her glowing skin and her getting a break from the country. She, of course, couldn't escape the Lorch shade. @RayMohulo tweeted: “What I don’t like about this situation is that the headlines says “Natasha Thahane’s boyfriend” ai why 🤷🏿‍♀️“ What I don’t like about this situation is that the headlines says “Natasha Thahane’s boyfriend” ai why 🤷🏿‍♀️ — spura maluda (@RayMohulo) June 7, 2023

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday found the 30-year-old Pirates superstar guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to then-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his then-girlfriend in September 2020 that resulted in Lorch's arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2 000. Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his Midrand house on September 6.