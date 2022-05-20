Natasha Thahane is back on set for ‘Blood & Water’ 3

South African actress Natasha Thahane is back on set after giving birth. The 26-year-old is back with a bang after her pregnancy. Her figure is intact, too, as she picks up with her character in season 3 of Netflix’s “Blood & Water”.

Arriving on set, she received a warm welcome from her colleagues. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) “I thought I should take a moment to appreciate and acknowledge the individuals who have gone far beyond anything I anticipated. “May their kindness be returned multiple times over, for what they have done and continue to do for me. Thank You, Gambit Films & Netflix,” she said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) Her colleagues have been supporting her throughout the pregnancy, with Gail Mabalane, who plays Buhle’s mother on the series, sharing her excitement. “My baby! Congratulations, my beauty. Can’t wait to meet the little pumpkin,” commented Mabalane on Thahane’s photo. Thahane announced her pregnancy in March this year by sharing a picture of her baby bump.

In April, she hosted a lavish baby shower at Suitability Gardens, Johannesburg. The The event was attended by friends and close family, with her grandmothers taking centre stage. Natasha Thahane. Picture: Instagram In “Blood & Water”, Thahane plays the role of Wendy Dlamini, an ambitious and promising student at Parkhurst College. She is one of the smartest girls in class, who is very opinionated and pushes the Black Consciousness movement at every chance.