Natasha Thahane reaches 4 million Instagram followers

South African actress Natasha Thahane reached a staggering 4 million followers on Instagram recently. “Blood & Water” actress made a special video of some of her fans dancing, to thanks all her fans and followers for supporting her work. In the caption she wrote: “4 MILLION 🥂 Put together a video of some of my followers dancing, this is our mood!! Thank You for always supporting my work. ❤️ To many more!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) Thahane is no stranger to the entertainment industry, from playing the character of Wendy Dlamini in “Blood & Water” =to Millicent on BET’s first telenovela “Isono”, her acting skills have stolen the hearts of millions of fans around the world. But acting is not the only thing Thahane is good at.

During lockdown, she learned how to play the piano and entertained her followers on social media with beautiful instrumental songs.

She also took up portrait painting in her spare time.

Thahane’s Instagram video was well received on social media with more than 200 000 views in less than a day.

Fans and followers congratulated her on her milestone celebration.

The_blessed_sbahle said: “congratulations Thahane❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥4m followers❤️🔥🔥🙏we love you”.

Tebogomonash commented: “Amazing, my lil sis is a fan, I see her in the video 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 she is definitely not sleeping today. So sweet Natasha. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️“.

While gigi_gracey commented: “This is amazing and thoughtful. Congratulations 🎉“.