Nathi Mankayi. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha

Afro-soul musician Nathi Mankayi is reportedly facing robbery charges. Mankayi was arrested in connection with a business robbery he allegedly committed with two friends last year at the offices of the former boss China Mpololo.

Bramley police station's spokesperson, Captain Molefe Mogodi, where the star had spent the night, has confirmed that Mankayi appeared in court in connection with the business robbery.

The alleged robbery charge comes after a bitter split between Mankayi and Mpololo in 2018. The office items were later recovered by police and taken back to Mpololo.

Mankayi shot to fame in 2015 after the release his award-winning hit song "Nomvula" from his off his triple-platinum debut studio album "Buyelekhaya".

The Eastern Cape-born star served four year prison time for the robbery-related crime.

Captain Mogodi on Wednesday told IOL Entertainment he is unable to give any details on the case, including whether the star has been released on bail or the next court date.

* This is a developing story.



