Nathi Mthethwa faces backlash after congratulating singing sensation Elaine

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa can’t catch a break on social media lately. After being labelled annoying by media mogul Bonang Matheba, Mthethwa received a lot of backlash in response to his congratulatory post to Elaine being signed by Columbia Records. While tweeps had no issue with Elaine, they took issue with how the minister has been handling the Covid-19 relief fund of R150 million to help artists in South Africa. Since the start of the lockdown, the entertainment industry has been hit hard given that theatres and other performance venues have been unable to operate, leaving many entertainers without an income. While the announcement of the relief fund was welcomed, many artists have logged complaints about the process of accessing the money.

In the post, Mthethwa congratulated Elaine on signing with a major record label.

“We're proud to hear the news that South African R&B sensation Elaine @elaineofficial_ has signed with @ColumbiaRecord, joining global icons such as Beyoncé & Adele. Her hit song "You're the one" has over 2.7 million views on YouTube. We're incredibly proud of your achievements.”

Tweeps were not impressed as they felt the grievances of many local performers and the arts as a whole weren’t being heard.

“@NathiMthethwaSA you can’t only celebrate artists when things are going well FUND YOUNG ARTISTS!! And institutions birthing many gems in SA like the National School of the Arts for example, ” said @theartpornstar.

“Proud of Elaine no doubt... But I hate how Arts & Culture always wants to somehow recognise us after we make it ourselves.... We knock on your doors for financial help with our art you ignore us... We fund ourselves we make it and suddenly you know us? .. it's tiring,” commented @GodlyTouchMedia

“SA Politicians are dead best dads who claim you once you’re successful,” said @NicsDVdR

“You’re always so proud to hear the news instead of helping creatives. La bhora!!” commented @ThandoNje

You’re always so proud to hear the news instead of helping creatives



“This reminds me of deadbeat dads celebrating with you when you’ve reached a milestone but haven’t done anything to contribute to your achievement. Do better,” said @lulzin_.