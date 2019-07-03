Ndumiso Lindi. Picture: Supplied

Stand-up comedian Ndumiso Lindi isn't just funny on stage. Performing soon in the "Penny For A Laugh" charity comedy tour, he was a hoot chatting about his spots in the city. Name: Ndumiso Lindi

Age: 38

Day job: Minister of Laughs and Happy Times.

Home is… (somewhere) in Johannesburg

Best place for a first date in the city? Nelson Mandela Square. Go to any restaurant and take selfies with Madiba later. Great insta moments to impress your date.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in Joburg from out of town?

Eat my wife's plate of food.

Best meal you’ve had in Joburg, that’s not at home?

Big Mouth Sandton, I enjoy their sushi.

What local song can't you stop listening to?

Mandoza's Respect Life.

And what local TV show are you loving right now?

The River.

What’s the last South African movie you watched?

Catching Feelings.

And the last stage play?

The Colour Purple.

When was the last time you attended a music concert/ festival and who was performing?

AKA Orchestra on the Square, with featured artists.

What's your earliest memory of Joburg?

Within the first few months in Joburg, I got a tyre puncture late one rainy night in the middle of nowhere. I was expecting the worst because of Joburg's reputation and two guys appeared and helped me change the tyre. There are still good people out there.

So if you were Mayor for the day, what would you do?

Change a street name to Roosta Avenue, no potholes in that street.

Your favourite hangout spot in the city?

Depends, for some good hip hop, I will go to Bar Ber Black Sheep in Parkwood. My all-time favourite spot was The Orbit Jazz Lounge, which recently closed down. For good comedy the Melville Comedy Club.

The best-kept secret in the city?

The Tower of Terror rollercoaster at Gold Reef City Theme Park.

Where is the best place to let your hair down? My backyard, with a glass of whiskey; good music and good company.

Who do you call when you want to have fun and where in the city do you go? Any of my friends who has a weekend visa and depending on suggestions we might end up at Rockets or Bar Ber Black Sheep.

Your favourite coffee shop? Caramello's in Blue Hills.

Favourite place to shop at in Joburg?

The Mall of Africa because it's close to home.

Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst).

Which do you prefer and why?

Maboneng Precinct, great vibe and mix of people.

Which is your favourite market in Joburg and why?

Fourways Farmers Market, great vibe, food and live music.

Which building in Joburg would you love to own and why?

The Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff; beauty; luxury and class in one.

Which building would you like to be locked in overnight and why?

Sandton City mall, give me all the keys.

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city?

Littering.

Where is the best view of Joburg?

The restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff.

Best place for a nightcap?

My lounge.

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA?

The hustle and bustle - JHB pushes you to get out of your comfort zone.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city?

Apartheid Museum, get your lesson on before you get your vibe on anywhere else.

Lastly, how do you spend your Sunday?

Chilled, at home, enjoying local TV programmes. But, now and then, I visit Busy Corner Shisanyama in Tembisa.