Netizens react to reality TV star, Nozipho Ntshangase’s 40th birthday wish

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Nozipho Ntshangase- the cast member of “The Mommy Club”, a popular reality show on Showmax mentioned the word “Izingane” which refers to children on a Instagram live video. X users misunderstood her and jumped to conclusions that she is saying she wants a baby for her 40th birthday.

She mentioned this in a conversation about birthday suggestions with fellow cast member, Ratile Mabitsela. “Alright, I’m still waiting for 40th birthday suggestions and gifts. When you are 40 you expect 40-year-old gifts my friend. You guys are kids. Small kids” To which Mabitsela replied, “Who are you referring to as a child? Where have you ever seen a child with so many children?”

It is said Nozipho Ntshangase and Zola Ntshangase have rekindled their marriage. pic.twitter.com/UZL8sjxAUs — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) October 20, 2024 X users reacted to the video, and jumped to conclusions claiming that she should rather focus on developing herself and push her own personal plan instead of trying to have another baby. X user @JackiePhamotse commented, “Next thing she will be crying claiming that he left her pregnant. Like, just focus on what you have and develop yourself. What happened to her kids clothing line? She can go back to school, she can do so much more. This man is yet to teach her a very big lesson!”

