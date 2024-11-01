Netizens thank K.O for paying tribute to AKA in ‘King Size’ music video

South African hip hop star K.O's official music video for his new song, “King Size” has stirred up emotions in fans as it features visuals of late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. The music video, which dropped on Thursday, October 31, has already received more than 74k views in less than 24 hours and is quickly growing.

“King Size” features a verse from AKA. The video kickstarts with a reference to a clip from K.O and AKA's 2014 hit single “Run Jozi” on the famous Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg, South Africa. Throughout the music video, K.O pays tribute to AKA through various meaningful references such as including AKA's signature performance prop - a microphone wrapped in the South African flag. He also added heart-warming footage of AKA playing soccer and photographs that showcase AKA's life and the memorable moments the two artists shared together.

The tribute video and AKA's verse in the song evoked strong emotional responses from fans. Some feel that the late rapper is still carrying SA hip hop even from beyond the grave. Others thanked K.O for giving AKA his flowers. @PapieJacobson wrote, “Damn Mega really dropped verse of the year 🔥🔥🔥.”

Damn Mega really dropped verse of the year 🔥🔥🔥 — zó (@PapieJacobson) October 31, 2024 @zello1738 commented, “Thank you K.O this deserves the best music video in the SAMA'S ... great tribute btw amazing bro I literally have no words ... Rest easy Kiernzo we miss you blood.” Thank you K O this deserves the best music video in the SAMA'S ....great tribute btw amazing bro I literally have no words ....Rest easy Kiernzo we miss you blood

— kingDelaVega (@zello1738) October 31, 2024 @mongz_h said, “The perfect Video concept visuals 😢😢 💔 how it all started &how it ended for @akaworldwide MeGa. This was absolutely beautiful Danko @MrCashtime Another classic. The perfect Video concept visuals 😢😢 💔 how it all started &how it ended for @akaworldwide MeGa . This was absolutely beautiful Danko @MrCashtime Another classic — monGz (@mongz_h) October 31, 2024 @Waka_Zitha_ wrote, “Awwww K.O 🥹🥹🥹🥺🥺🥺 this is a beautiful video!! I’m crying again 😭😭😭 Thank you for doing this ❤️❤️🤩🤩 #KingSize.”