New KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards Launched

The KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) were launched this week at the Durban ICC and plan to be a spectacular celebration of talent from KwaZulu-Natal. The date for the big night is set for 15 December 2020 at the Durban ICC, where the province’s most accomplished entertainment achievers will be awarded glittering trophies and cash prizes. Category winners will pocket R100 000 and the overall winner, the KZN Darling will be R500 000 richer. The comprehensive list of categories that will be voted for by the public, cover a wide spectrum of practitioners including radio DJs, club DJs, artists, actors, TV presenters, comedians, sports stars, entertainment writers and record labels. Special honours will be handed out for Honorary International and Special Achievement. The purpose of the KZNEA is to showcase the best the province has produced in entertainment. The nominees that will be announced at a later stage were born or raised in KwaZulu-Natal or are practitioners based in the province.

"KZN has a vast of talent but I have no recollection of an event whereby we celebrate our own under one roof.

“They say charity begins at home hence the idea to honour our talent before the world does as they serve as ambassadors for the province," said one of the organisers, Sifiso Kalanjani of Songs on the Charts.

World-renowned DJ, Black Coffee, DJ Tira and Sjava have all endorsed the awards.

"One of the reasons I stay in Jozi is because there were no opportunities in Durban.

“Shout out to the likes of Tira for their input. I endorse this thing we are here to support you," commented Black Coffee.