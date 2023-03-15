New mentorship programme ‘Am I the Drama?’ calls for aspiring actors

Actor Stallone Santino, the director of Creative Careers South Africa, is set to provide emerging actors with the opportunity to hone their acting skills through his new innovative mentorship programme, “Am I the Drama?” The ground-breaking 10-day monologue mentorship promises to unlock new potential in the South African arts sector.

The programme will be conducted online from March 20 to 29, making it more accessible to aspiring actors from all over the country. In a press statement, Santino said he was dedicated to nurturing and developing emerging talent in the arts sector. “Am I the Drama?” is open to all emerging actors in South Africa who are passionate about refining their acting skills,“ Santino said.

“We believe that investing in young artists is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the industry. 'Am I the Drama?' is an excellent opportunity for aspiring actors to learn from experienced professionals and showcase their skills. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the National Arts Council and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to bring this programme to life.” The mentorship programme will be facilitated by Santino, along with seasoned actress Mayuri Naidu and theatre practitioner Bongeka Cebekhulu.

These experienced professionals will help emerging actors learn fundamental acting techniques, script interpretation and character development. Participants who commit to the full duration of the programme will receive a R5 000 stipend each and will have the opportunity to showcase their monologues in a virtual showcase that will be open to the public. How to enter?

Interested candidates are required to submit a two-minute video introducing themselves and sharing why they should be chosen. Videos should be sent through WhatsApp to 067 844 4447. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 19.