News anchor Siki Mgabadeli is recovering after two strokes

Business news anchor and editor, Siki Mgabadeli, has recently spoken up about her chronic health condition, revealing she had suffered two strokes this year. Mgabadeli may be well on her way to recovery following her life-changing illness but the seasoned broadcaster has also reached out to Mzansi for financial aid to cover her medical expenses. The friends of Mgabadeli, including Vicky Sleight, have set up a fundraising platform for the star. On Tuesday, media mogul Basetsana Kumalo also took to social media, urging South Africa to assist in raising funds for Mgabadeli. “With the granted permission of uBaba and Ma Mgabadeli – Beloved, a fellow broadcasting colleague Siki Mgabadeli is fighting the effects of a stroke and needs our support.

“May we show some love by clicking on the fundraising link that was created for her by friends, and donate as we are able to. A big thank you to Vicky Sleight and all her friends for initiating this effort,” Kumalo pleaded.

The broadcaster also wrote a heart-rending letter, expressing her gratitude to those who have supported her during the challenging times.

She wrote: “My dear friends, colleagues and clients. I want to reach out to say thank you for all the love and support I have received in response to my life-changing chronic health issues. As some of you may know, I have had two strokes, the first on February 14 in Cape Town.

“This has meant spending my time since then either in hospital, rehab or now, thankfully, back at home where my slow journey on the road to recovery continues.

In the letter, she explained how the illness had affected her speech and mobility.

“My speech is getting better and I have much work to do on my mobility, but I am still here and despite this being the greatest challenge, I have ever faced, and hope I will ever have to meet, I truly want to thank you for all your prayers and messages of hope.

She added: “But at the same time and this is probably harder for me than the physical challenges which lie ahead, is my now unavoidable need to ask for financial assistance, which I never imagined might become necessary.

“I must also humble myself and ask not only for your continued spiritual support but, if possible in these very challenging personal times for everyone, for any financial help you may be able to offer so that I can focus on putting every ounce of effort into my rehabilitation efforts and the costs that go with them.

Mgabadeli also said she will not be able to answer all the messages as her “reading and writing is severely impacted”.

She asked to be contacted through her family and friend, Sleight.

Mgabadeli started her broadcasting career in 2001.

With a career spanning over 19 years, Mgabadeli has held various positions including as a business anchor and editor at the SABC’s economics desk, as senior anchor at CNBC Africa, a presenter on SAfm and Moneyweb and Moneyline on eNCA.