News of Joyous Celebration’s Eric Moyo passing triggers outpouring of grief

Award-winning gospel choir Joyous Celebration has shared news of the death of Zimbabwean-born gospel singer Eric Moyo.
Moyo died in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Wednesday after a brief illness.
The 42-year-old joined the multi-award gospel group during Joyous 18 after being discovered by co-founding member, Lindelani Mkhize, in 2014.
“As a tenor singer, Eric brought joy to many through his electric performances and unique songs. A snazzy dresser of note, his stage presence was unmatched,” said the Joyous Celebration family in a statement.
“His untimely passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family. His legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many and made a significant contribution to the gospel music genre.”
The news triggered an outpouring response from the public, with many sharing their tribute messages.
Former Joyous member Nontokozo Mbambo shared on Instagram her condolences; “Oh man 💔 what a kind soul…
“I remember one of the encounters I had with him after my mothers passing, he let me know how much my mother impacted his life & that brought me so much comfort 🥺 We are praying for his family & all JC family members 💔 May the Holy Spirit, the great comforter surround everyone during this time 🙏🏽”
Fellow gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad wrote; “Oooh No!!! 🙆🏼♂️🥺🥺🥺 🫂🫂🫂 such a Kind brother ….. the Lord be with you Bafethu, may He be your strength in this time and the Holy Spirit comfort you all Fam.”
The gospel singer’s death comes as the music industry continues to mourn industry greats Zahara, Afro Brotherz member Robert Mashifane, aka “The General Mohammed”, former YFM radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo Hlungwani, popularly known as DJ Mulo and Ndu Maphanga, aka “Nduey Escobar”.
