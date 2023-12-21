News of Joyous Celebration’s Eric Moyo passing triggers outpouring of grief

Moyo died in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Award-winning gospel choir Joyous Celebration has shared news of the death of Zimbabwean-born gospel singer Eric Moyo.

The 42-year-old joined the multi-award gospel group during Joyous 18 after being discovered by co-founding member, Lindelani Mkhize, in 2014.

“As a tenor singer, Eric brought joy to many through his electric performances and unique songs. A snazzy dresser of note, his stage presence was unmatched,” said the Joyous Celebration family in a statement.

“His untimely passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family. His legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many and made a significant contribution to the gospel music genre.”