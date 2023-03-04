Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
News of Terry Pheto’s lavish home going on auction gets Mzansi talking

Terry Pheto. l INSTAGRAM

Published Mar 4, 2023

Actress Terry Pheto may be choosing to remain silent as she weathers the storm around her luxury Bryanston mansion being auctioned but that does not mean the public have chosen to go the same route.

On Thursday, the award-winning actress’s home, which she is said to have built with funds looted from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funds, was auctioned.

The Bryanston home reportedly worth R5 million is said to have attracted bids less than R3m.

Pheto's home being auctioned is no laughing matter but tweeps couldn’t help but find the humour in the serious matter by resurrecting Pheto's old tweets.

The thing about the internet is that no one really forgets, even that old tweet you sent in 2016, can be unearthed.

She tweeted: “Can Pastor Mbhoro give me lotto number already?? 🙃🙃🙃.”

Pheto's old tweet asking Pastor Mbhoro for the lotto numbers has been brought back to the timeline and the social commentary is rolling.

Even Mmusi Maimane chimed in by responding to the old tweet with a video of Mafikizolo’s song “Lotto”.

He wrote: “You had this planned for a while neh?”

Since the probe into how she built her home broke, Pheto has been silent on social media. She last posted on Instagram in October last year with a series of pictures from a Moët & Chandon event she attended.

In September, she announced that she had been cast in Showtime drama series “King Shaka”, which is slated for a 2023 release.

