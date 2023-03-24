Nia Brown’s dreams come true as she helms breakfast show on Y

South Africa’s biggest commercial youth radio station, Y, is shaking things with their fresh programming line-up. Following the departure of long time breakfast show hosts, DJ Ankletap (Bryce Clarke), and his co-host Kandis Kardash (Candice Coulsen), Botlhale Baitsiwe, aka Nia Brown, will be leading the station’s flagship breakfast show, “The Way Up”.

Brown has been at the station for seven years and previously hosted the weekend slot before hosting the lunchtime show for the past five years. Besides her career in radio, Brown has worked on major television shows and stage productions, including the TV series “Ayeye” and the soon to be released film, “The Gang”. She has proven to be an extremely talented, vibrant and energetic broadcaster and will be supported by long-time friend and co-host, Mthaux.

“I am so excited to embrace this opportunity. Hosting breakfast is a dream come true and I can’t wait to connect with Y listeners in the mornings and introduce them to each new day with news they’ve missed, laughter and just great entertainment” said Brown, in a media statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botlhale (@niabrownlive) George Mnguni, popularly known as Okay_Wasabi, a Youtube star, comedian and TV presenter, makes his debut on the radio scene as he joins the team as a co-host on “The Way Up”. Ayanda MVP keeps the driving seat on the afternoon drive with contributor Tulz Madala on “Home Run”, from 3pm to 6pm.

“Weekend Breakfast and Sunday Feels” host, Extremme will now be taking on brunch at Y on weekdays from 9am to noon. “Nightcap” host, Lula Odiba who puts “everything after the Diba’s”, enters prime time radio hosting “Lunch” from noon to 3pm weekdays, supported by Caddy who joined the station last year and hosted “Fresh by Caddy” on Saturdays. Supta takes on the 5pm to 10pm slot on week nights with “Unlocked”.

Mncedisi Sindane and Thabo X, both winners from Y’s talent search competition, #BeTheNext, will now host “Weekend Breakfast” from 6am to 10am, and the Saturday afternoon show from 2pm to 5pm, respectively. Another very exciting addition to the line-up is Major Steez who will host a specialised music show, “On The Streets” on Saturdays from 5pm to 6pm. The brothers from Pretoria who have been making waves are elated to join the Y team, saying “being one of the first artists to get into commercial radio from our generation in South Africa, we were nervous at first but the fact that It’s with the coolest station in the country, let alone the station that raised us as kids, made joining Y a No-brainer!

We can’t wait to put the kids on, play what they really wanna hear and talk about things that matter to us and it only makes sense that we do it with Y, Dilo di Changitse!" “The D-Spot” with Dimpho Mokgotho, “All Girls on Deck” with DJ Fae-Fae, “Just Mo’s Global Experience and Sundaze” with Fif_Laaa all take on another season. Setting the tone for the weekend, Supta will also host “YTKO Fridays with Afrotech”. Legendary Crisp will host another season of “YTKO Mondays with Private School Piano”.

Just Mo and Zan-D will continue to unearth new mix DJ talent on knock-out Tuesdays, while new addition, KMat, joins “YTKO on Wednesdays” with the Yanos. Venom will host another season of “YTKO hip hop on Thursdays”. YTKO will continue broadcasting at 6pm to 7pm, weekdays. Haseena Cassim, MD of Y, said this year’s line-up is perfectly aligned with the brand’s ethos and values of authentic connection and being a trusted space for empowerment. “I believe that this 2023 line-up speaks volumes for Y’s promise of being a platform for opportunities in every respect.

“We are aware of the challenges that our youth market is experiencing and commit to being a trusted source of respite and resolution going forward. “I believe this line-up, carefully curated by Phindi, is geared to take on the responsibility of being the consistent companion for our listeners,” Cassim said. “Every year we strive to curate a strong line-up that resonates with our ever-evolving audience, and this year is no different. We’ve made some bold changes that display Y’s commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for young talent.