Nicky van der Walt addresses Lee-Ann Liebenberg's break-up post

Businessman Nicky van der Walt has asked for space. This comes after his wife, former FHM model Lee-Ann Liebenberg, claimed the couple were splitting this past weekend.

The couple found themselves at the top of the trends list after Lee-Ann took to Instagram to say they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage. "It is with great sadness that Nicky and I have made the decision to part ways after 10 years of marriage", reads the Instagram post on her Instastories. The post was later removed.

Picture: Instagram Stories Following Lee-Anne’s claims, Nicky also took to Instagram to address what his wife said. "In response to my wife's post. I love her and my children dearly and with all my heart. We are not getting a divorce," the businessman wrote on Instagram Stories. He said: "Lee is suffering from deep PPD (Postpartum Depression). All I can do is try to be there for her for the best of my family, whom I love and respect with my whole being.

"I ask everyone please to give us space to work through this and respect our family and pray for her to get better so we can put it behind us and focus on our beautiful children. Lee-Ann, I love you with all my heart." Picture: Instagram Stories Lee-Anne gave birth to the couple’s third child in March. Jagger shares a birthday with his father. The couple later deleted all their posts, but not before social media detectives took screenshots.