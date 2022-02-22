Nicole da Silva makes radio comeback on Star 91.9FM

Seasoned broadcaster Nicole da Silva is the latest presenter to join the Star 91.9FM family. From March 1, the star will step into her new role as the lunchtime host of “Nicole’s show, The Silva Edition”, weekdays between noon and 3pm.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Star FM family,” says Nicole. “It’s such a fantastic team to be a part of, and I’m looking forward to incorporating my knowledge and expertise into this fresh new radio station.” She adds: “I’ve always had so much to say, and I now have a stellar platform to do so. From the local music that we get to promote to speaking directly to our wonderful community and working with such strong talent, to say that I’m excited is a complete understatement.”

Nicole complements the station’s star-studded weekday line-up that includes Greg and Lucky, Mzi, Unathi and Justin. “One cannot help but acknowledge Nicole’s amazing talent,” says Caren du Preez, Star 91.9FM’s station manager. “She is an exciting and brilliant broadcaster and when talent knocks, the doors to the STARS open! What can listeners expect? A non-judgmental, fun and engaging safe zone.”

Da Silva recently left 5FM after a decade with the station. Taking to social media just a few weeks ago, the star, who was at the time hosting the weekend afternoon show “The Weekend Playdate”, announced her departure from the station. She wrote: “It’s time to say goodbye…”

“Next weekend I’ll be presenting my final shows at 5FM. It’s been an incredible journey since 2010 doing my first show midnight to 3am and, with the changes over the years, finally landing weekend breakfast. “5 was the only station I ever dreamed of being a part of and I’ve had that privilege for over a decade, but it’s time to move on.” She also took the opportunity to thank her loyal listeners for supporting her throughout the years.

It’s time to say goodbye to @5FM pic.twitter.com/5qPSyIYQOx — #BlackLivesMatter✊🏿 (@ThatNicole) February 7, 2022 Fans and industry friends took to social media to congratulate Da Silva on her new adventure. “Yay!!!! Congratulations Nicole! You’re brilliant,” commented Leanne Manas. “So proud of you friend 🙌🙌,” said Nick Archibald.