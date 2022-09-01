Nicole Nyaba on dating AKA: ‘He was just a waste of my life’

Five years after their messy public split, AKA’s former girlfriend, model Nicole Nyaba, gave audiences a fly-on-the-wall experience of their relationship in the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne’s “Point of View”. Nyaba started by explaining that she hooked up with AKA after he said he was single in 2018.

According to Nyaba, the relationship only lasted a few months and it wasn’t all rosy. She revealed: “He is a romantic guy but he’s the devil and he’s sneaky. “And knowing what I know now, he’s not sincere. Knowing what I know now, he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.”

She continued: “Knowing what I know now I should’ve never trusted him, I should’ve never trusted him as a friend, as a lover, as anything.” Nyaba went on to warn other women against dating the “Run Jozi” star. “I’m just saying for any girl out there you know, I’m not saying don’t be with him, but just know what you expect … just know what you’re going to get.

“Yes you’re going to get someone who’s going open doors for you, send you nice messages, be romantic and stuff, but being romantic doesn’t mean you love somebody, it doesn’t mean you care about them, it doesn’t mean you respect them, it doesn’t mean you wish good for them, it doesn’t mean it is a mutual relationship.” The social media sensation also accused AKA of ruining her career and life. “The worst thing about getting involved with him is that he set (back) my career five years.

There are certain things I could’ve accomplished since 2018 up until now and I couldn’t because he made it very impossible for me to even be around people. “He was just a waste of my life … he costs me a lot. To this day I’m dealing with his bulls***, to this day people don’t know who I am, to this day people want to call me names: ‘oh she’s a gold digger, sick chick, slay queen…’.’’ Nyaba said she didn’t hate her former lover, she “feels nothing” for him.

“He used my vulnerability at that time … and my kindness and my acceptance. He used all my good qualities against me.” Watch the full interview below. Warning. Not for sensitive viewers. It contains strong and offensive language.

In case you missed it, in 2018, following rumours that Nyaba was AKA’s side chick, the socialite revealed to “Drum” that she and AKA were in love. She also said they were living together at the time. This came after AKA and media personality Bonang Matheba ended their relationship.

At the time, Nyaba threatened to leak “Queen B’s” nudes. Many people concluded that Nyaba was referring to Matheba as she was and still is Mzansi’s Queen B. When Gigi asked about the nudes now, Nyaba claimed that she still had them. AKA had allegedly cheated with Matheba while he was dating DJ Zinhle but the rapper denied this.