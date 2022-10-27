No expense was spared for Sorisha Naidoo's birthday celebration in Dubai

“The Real Housewives of Durban” reality star and businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo had her Instagram followers eating up her content as she posted snaps of her recent birthday celebrations in the UAE. The former actress and radio presenter posted an image of herself with her husband Vivian Reddy, kids and other family members, who each donned a T-shirt with her face on it as they celebrated the start of her birthday with a breakfast at Raffles The Palm in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo) The celebrations continued as she dressed up to the nines to enjoy a night out on the town with her friends and close family. In a wrap-up video posted by Naidoo, she took followers on a journey as she got dressed up for the special occasion, which was held at the Sushi Samba Dubai restaurant. In the video, she appeared with a tie-dye orange, yellow, green and blue short dress designed by Durban fashion designer Haroun Hansrot.

Her outfit was paired with a green bag and green heels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo) Naidoo’s fans and followers filled her comments section with birthday wishes and added that she was “serving” them content. Fellow “Real Housewives of Durban” star Jojo Robinson wrote: “Serving us content❤️❤️.”

Hansrot wrote: “🔥fabulosity overload @sorishanaidoo 😍🔥.” @Taren_financially_fit_goals wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous Sorisha. Happy belated birthday. Looks like an amazing celebration.” @daniella_khan said: “STUNNING 🔥🔥🔥 You Look AMAZING Sorisha 😍🙌🔥#birthdaygirl.”

