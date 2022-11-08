Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 8, 2022

No mercy for Sonia Booth as the memes roll in following her husband's alleged affair

Sonia Booth fetching her cake carrier from her husband’s mistress’ home is a reminder to never get in between a woman and her precious Tupperware. File Photo: Dumisani Sibeko

Published 1h ago

Sonia Booth is currently the hottest topic on social media after exposing her former soccer star husband Matthew's alleged infidelity on Instagram.

Sonia dropped the files on Instagram and came armed with evidence as well. From expensive flowers, lunches, out of town stays and a Gucci Guilty cologne.

Let’s not forget about her husband baking a cheesecake only to give it to his mistress and Sonia later picking up her precious Tupperware from the mistress’ house.

Of course, social media users were here for the drama - and commentary, of course.

Sonia explained in one post that she would have let it slide but then she realised her Tupperware carrier was at the mistress’ house - and everybody knows you don't mess with a woman and her tupperware.

"You don't mess with a township girl and her tupperware," wrote Sonia in part. She may have turned off her comments but that has not stopped people from weighing in on Sonia’s move.

Social media users love a juicy, scandalous story and they will waste no time in getting creative when it comes to their reactions which are best expressed through memes.

And the cheesecake memes rolled in.

Sonia posted that she was okay after people expressed concern about her well-being, assuring the public that she wouldn't kill herself over a man, even the legend that is Matthew.

Here are some of the memes that have surfaced since Sonia exposed her husband’s adulterous ways and revealed his mistress’ identity.

