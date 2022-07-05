Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 5, 2022

‘Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was,’ says Kelly Khumalo

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

When a South African thinks of Senzo Meyiwa, it’s very hard to not also think of award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo.

The former couple went hand in hand, especially after his tragic death and with the ongoing the murder trail. In fact, it’s hard to think of one without the other.

During an interview with eNCA, Khumalo got tongues wagging with her bold statement, that “Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand ‘Kelly Khumalo’.”

Khumalo raised eyebrows with her comment as she tried to explain that she had nothing to gain from Meyiwa’s death.

In the meantime, the Twitterverse responded to her statement.

While Meyiwa's soccer career was on an upward trajectory, his affiliation with the singer thrust him into the spotlight, especially since their relationship grabbed tabloid headlines.

The Bafana Bafana captain was married at the time he dated Khumalo, with their relationship creating quite a bit of controversy, as with some of her past relationships.

Twitter user @MathewsNtanzi said that Khumalo has always been dominant in the mainstream media, from her days of appearing on “All You Need is Love” and her earlier music such as “Qinisela”.

Meyiwa went on to shine with Orlando Pirates in 2012 and was the man of the moment when he started dating the singer, who had been making headlines.

User @Matome_Kay pointed out that Meyiwa and Khumalo are popular in two different lanes, football and music, making it possible for some people to not know Meyiwa, but that didn’t mean no one knew him.

The “Asine” hitmaker’s new season of her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo” is streaming on Showmax. In episode one, Khumalo on touched Meyiwa's family and made a shocker of a statement. “That family did not love Senzo ... He was a cash cow,” she remarked.

“This is not the only case that has been a failure when it comes to the South African justice system,” she said. “But for some reason, because there’s Kelly Khumalo involved, we want to make it something peculiar, something that is different, something that has never happened before.”

