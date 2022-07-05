‘Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was,’ says Kelly Khumalo

When a South African thinks of Senzo Meyiwa, it’s very hard to not also think of award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo. The former couple went hand in hand, especially after his tragic death and with the ongoing the murder trail. In fact, it’s hard to think of one without the other.

During an interview with eNCA, Khumalo got tongues wagging with her bold statement, that “Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand ‘Kelly Khumalo’.” Khumalo raised eyebrows with her comment as she tried to explain that she had nothing to gain from Meyiwa’s death. In the meantime, the Twitterverse responded to her statement.

Kelly Khumalo really said this yall, i have no words 💀 pic.twitter.com/7E4iOlHVsL — 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) July 4, 2022 While Meyiwa's soccer career was on an upward trajectory, his affiliation with the singer thrust him into the spotlight, especially since their relationship grabbed tabloid headlines. The Bafana Bafana captain was married at the time he dated Khumalo, with their relationship creating quite a bit of controversy, as with some of her past relationships. Twitter user @MathewsNtanzi said that Khumalo has always been dominant in the mainstream media, from her days of appearing on “All You Need is Love” and her earlier music such as “Qinisela”.

That's the year he met Kelly Khumalo who was already too big and that elevated Meyiwa's name quickly to the top. He had just started playing professional football & had a good season while dating Kelly. Senzo wasn't a big name until 2012. Honesty and truth always la kwaNtanzi — Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) July 4, 2022 Meyiwa went on to shine with Orlando Pirates in 2012 and was the man of the moment when he started dating the singer, who had been making headlines. User @Matome_Kay pointed out that Meyiwa and Khumalo are popular in two different lanes, football and music, making it possible for some people to not know Meyiwa, but that didn’t mean no one knew him. Kelly Khumalo was the first in the spotlight but wasn't bigger than Senzo Meyiwa. Also, Meyiwa wasn't bigger than Kelly because the two were in two totally different career paths. You can't say Halle Berry is bigger than say Megan Rapinoe; you'll be comparing apples and potatoes. https://t.co/ykoDefQz5Z — Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) July 4, 2022 The “Asine” hitmaker’s new season of her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo” is streaming on Showmax. In episode one, Khumalo on touched Meyiwa's family and made a shocker of a statement. “That family did not love Senzo ... He was a cash cow,” she remarked.

