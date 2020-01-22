Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has revealed why she left her family church, stating her frustration about the way women were sometimes treated.
Nokuthula said she quit the Apostolic Faith Mission after girls in the church were sent home for wearing short skirts.
Taking to Twitter, the star, who has starred in "The River" and "Abomama" said, "“Konje I quit the family church AFM after an elder sent a whole lot of teenage girls home for wearing short skirts. 'Ba di gcebhezana ga ba boele morao.' Why? Ra disturb-a. The men had complained. Anything above the knee was unacceptable. Mom tried but I wasn't having it.”
She further said that the only time women spoke from the pulpit was on Mother's Day.
“I had issues there, nje. The only time a woman would be on the pulpit was on Mother's Day. Women were mainly supporters of the ministry. I was raised by a woman who drummed equality into my head. Does God not appreciate women preaching the word? I had questions.”