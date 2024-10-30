Nolo Phiri launches ‘Leading Ladies’ to empower South African women in entertainment

Actress and producer Nolo Phiri has undertaken an initiative that will see influential South African figures come together to mentor youth in the entertainment industry. The former “Rhythm City” star recently launched “Leading Ladies”, a 10-part roundtable series that celebrates South African female industry leaders.

“This new project represents a celebration of women’s voices and talents in our industry. “‘Leading Ladies’ will bring together South Africa’s top female creatives to share insights and amplify their voices shaping storytelling from the inside out,” said Phiri . She added that the series will celebrate the “grit, vision and authenticity women bring to the screen”.

“Because when we tell our stories, we make room for all stories,” she said. Nolo Phiri. Picture: Supplied As the founder of Girl Next Door Media, Phiri has dedicated her career to cultivating and empowering the next generation of creatives. “Leading Ladies” will feature insightful conversations with well-known women in South African television industry.

These women will mentor emerging talent in the industry by sharing their experiences, knowledge, and adventures through in-depth discussions. Phiri has previously produced documentaries and dramas, including “Muvhango” for SABC, and has collaborated on projects with Mzansi Magic, Showmax, etv, Netflix and Paramount among other networks. According to the press statement, Phiri's years of experience as an actress and producer has given her a “special blend of narrative, audience interaction, and attention to detail.”