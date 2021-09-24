Nomalanga Shozi replaces Pearl Thusi as host of 'Behind The Story'

The new season of BET’s “Behind The Story”, will see a new host take the reins of the popular show. Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi will take over from Pearl Thusi as the new host when season 5 premiers next month.

”I’m super excited to challenge myself in this next step of my journey as a seasoned presenter in the industry. “This platform that BET Africa has empowered me with is going to give our viewers a different side of me. “You have never seen Nomalanga like this before. Mama Pantha, I'm grateful for your legacy and I'll keep the fire burning,” said Shozi.

She a firm favourite of the BET family, where she rose to stardom when she was announced as the first host for BET Breaks Africa and presenter for the black excellence channel in 2018. Shozi has represented Africa at several BET international tentpoles from the BET Awards and BET Soul Train Awards to the BET Hip Hop Awards, where she got to rub shoulders with and interview international stars such as Erykah Badu, Angela Basset and Common. She wears many hats, from radio host, actress and TV presenter and has graced TV screens on daily dramas such as BET Africa’s original Isono and MTV Shuga.