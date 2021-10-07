Nomcebo Zikode addresses her ‘beef’ with Master KG

Internationally celebrated vocalist Nomcebo Zikode has addressed her “beef” with Master KG and has claimed she still hasn’t been paid anything for their hit single “Jerusalema”. Responding to a Facebook user who said they hoped the singer and producer can one day put their differences aside and work together again, Nomcebo said she had no issues with the producer and was in communication with him about receiving her cut of the “Jerusalema” royalties.

“I don’t have any problem with him. “I’ve never ever said anything to him besides sending out the statement which was clear that I need my money from the company, not from him, as I’ve been trying to talk to the company many times with no luck. “They’ve been saying the song didn’t make any money so there’s no money.

“I then decided to get a lawyer to help me so I don’t know until today why he decided to respond before the company responds, as he was not my boss/owner of the company but my colleague.” Earlier this year Nomcebo made headlines when she revealed that she was not paid anything for her contribution to the hit single. “My voice and lyrics have transcended globally but I still await what is due to me.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for ’Jerusalema’ despite the song’s global success. “I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution. “The continued love and support from the fans of #Jerusalema has been my strength and anchor during this difficult time,” she said in a statement.