Nomcebo Zikode reflects on the importance of her Grammys recognition

Following a three year run littered with several impressive accomplishments, singer Nomcebo Zikode stands a chance of notching up arguably her most impressive achievement yet – winning a Grammy Award. The platinum-selling South African artist is nominated under the category Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards for “Bayethe”, her collaboration with SA stars Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini.

Nomcebo shared through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment how she first found out about the nomination. “I was in Nice, France when I first got the call that I was nominated. “I was so happy, I was jumping up and down.

“I remember we called Zakes and Wouter, there was champagne in my room – it was just all so nice.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) “I was just so blown away because this is something I didn’t think would come this fast. “The Grammys are huge, so for me to get that opportunity to be nominated feels like I’m a winner already. Just to get the recognition from the Grammys means a lot and I’ll never forget this moment.”

Looking back at how “Bayethe” came about, Zikode recalled how Wouter had apparently been trying to reach out to work with her for a while. “He had been asking around and saying that he needed to work with the lady who sings ‘Jerusalema’ and some people were saying it’s not easy to get me because I’m always travelling.” “People had tried to suggest other people for him to work with but he insisted on us working together. Luckily he met with Zakes Bantwini at the SAMAs and they communicated that they then wanted all three of us to collaborate on a song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) While she considers merely being nominated as a win, Zikode is excited about the prospect of bringing the silverware home. Going forward, she also says people should expect an album from her. “It’s been two years of me not releasing music. “I’ve been very busy travelling the world and people have been showing so much support and love.

“Now, I’m looking forward to giving them new music. “I’m also looking forward to opening my own company where I’ll be taking it slow. “I’m not going to have many artists under the company, just one or two.