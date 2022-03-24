Nomcebo Zikode set to fight gender inequality in role of goodwill ambassador

Nomcebo Zikode is set to fight gender inequality in her role as the goodwill ambassador of the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN). Zikode, alongside media executive Timothy Kublnu Akeju, have been appointed as ambassadors of the global non-profit organisation.

The “Jerusalema" hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the exciting news with her fans and followers. She said: “I’m ready to do humanitarian work for the world @d_diallo @officialakeju with her goodwill ambassadors for the campaign to give a red card to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.” The organisation’s “Red card campaign” uses the convening powers of sports cultures to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Dr Djibril Diallo CEO and President of ARDN also welcomed Zikode and Akeju to the organisation. “We are honoured to welcome Nomcebo and Akeju to ARDN, to further strengthen our efforts in this regard, especially since they both so dramatically epitomise the notion of African Renaissance while, at the same time inspiring those of the Diaspora,” Diallo said. “We’ve got to fight the apartheid of gender as forcefully as we fought the apartheid in South Africa. We aim to see a world where everyone is cherished, regardless of gender, culture, colour, language, social origin, birth, property or religion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) According to the information on their website, ARDN “serves as a co-ordinating body working to unite the efforts of individuals and organisations towards a single purpose: supporting the advent of the African renaissance by fostering unity between African Nations and all peoples of African descent.” Established as an informal association in the 1990s, ARDN is an internationally operating non-profit organisation, based in New York.

Meanwhile, Zikode made her debut on the popular American reality TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy”. In the latest episode of the show, the KwaZulu-Natal born star is seen congratulating the cast for taking the “ancestry test,” which is set to help the cast trace their African roots. “I want to congratulate you for taking your ancestry text. This means you know your roots. I want to say you are welcome in this beautiful Africa. You are welcome any time,” Zikode said.

