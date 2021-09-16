Nomcebo Zikode to make an appearance on ‘Love and Hip Hop’
Share this article:
:“Jerusalema” hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode is set to make a guest appearance on one of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises.
“Love and Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young visited South Africa and linked up with Nomcebo at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng.
Taking to her Instagram page the well-known reality TV star shared a video of the singer teaching her some uniquely South African dance moves.
Captioning the post: “Had such a GREAT time in #SouthAfrica hanging with the beautiful + talented @nomcebo_zikode.
“We exchanged cultures, laughs…and dance moves! 💃🏽 💃🏽 ⬅️ swipe ⬅️ and let me know if I got it right! Cause u couldn’t tell me I wasn’t doing it!”
The “Xola Moya Wam’” singer also took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her and Mona and hinted at the fact that she’s making an appearance on one of the “Love and Hip Hop” shows.
Nomcebo is set to tour the US next month.
Earlier this year, “Jerusalema” reached another milestone, gaining over 1 billion streams on short-form video platform, TikTok.
The song was a global TikTok sensation in 2020 and added much cheer to people around the world at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was rife – even President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to keep their spirits up with this song.
Fans of the song took to the app to recreate a choreographed dance routine by Angola-based Fenómenos do Semba dance group.