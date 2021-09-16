Nomcebo Zikode to make an appearance on ‘Love and Hip Hop’

:“Jerusalema” hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode is set to make a guest appearance on one of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises. “Love and Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young visited South Africa and linked up with Nomcebo at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng.

Taking to her Instagram page the well-known reality TV star shared a video of the singer teaching her some uniquely South African dance moves. Captioning the post: “Had such a GREAT time in #SouthAfrica hanging with the beautiful + talented @nomcebo_zikode. “We exchanged cultures, laughs…and dance moves! 💃🏽 💃🏽 ⬅️ swipe ⬅️ and let me know if I got it right! Cause u couldn’t tell me I wasn’t doing it!”