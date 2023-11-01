Nompilo Dlamini loses her courageous battle against cystic fibrosis

The story of a young woman from Eswatini, Nompilo Dlamini captured the hearts of many as she documented her journey of living with cystic fibrosis on social media. Her family has announced that the 29-year-old lost her courageous battle against cystic fibrosis, which through social media, she had brought attention to.

“Dear friends and family…Nompilo passed peacefully in her sleep last night. As a family we’re still digesting the news and will update you about funeral arrangements in due course,” read the post on her Instagram stories. Nompilo Dlamini has lost her courageous battle against cystic fibrosis which through social media she has brought attention to. Picture: Instagram screenshot

In 2021, Dlamini’s story of needing a lung transplant caught the attention of South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. Nyovest donated R150,000 to #SaveNompilo, and the rapper even got his famous friends such as Drip CEO Lekau Sehoana to match his donation. The rapper at the time turned to X, formerly Twitter, to raise awareness about Dlamini’s cause.

“Your story touched me. You are such a positive soul. I will be rallying some of my friends and fans to help you get to India and hopefully we can get you a new set of lungs so you can live a long, lengthy life and inspire more people like you have inspired me. Stay strong,” tweeted Nyovest. News of Dlamini’s passing has gone viral online with many praising her fighting spirit and creating awareness for cystic fibrosis. @MrsBashaT tweeted: “It was an absolute honour to take care of you as my patient. I got to meet the warmest softest person with a humble charisma. You fought a good fight 🕊️🕯️

#RIPMpilo pic.twitter.com/zivshv1bmc — Basha Tlhapane-Mrs Universe South Africa Finalist (@MrsBashaT) November 1, 2023

Hamba kahle Madlamini💔🕊#RIPMpilo pic.twitter.com/K74UKIlGXf — Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) November 1, 2023 @chrisreymond89 said: “Rest my baby you are free now, you have lived your life , you fought a good fight, you were courageous and never gave up easily.