Nomsa Buthelezi marries her long-time girlfriend

















"You would think I’m focused on things like décor, food and outfits, but I am not. I know exactly what I want when it comes to those kinds of elements and my wedding will be simple, but perfect. I’ve been more focused on making sure that the people who are there deserve to be there."





She added that she's experienced too many fake people in her life, especially because she's in a relationship with a woman.





"As a same-sex couple, we have had way too many people smile with us, only to turn and say nasty things about us. Or people that pretend to be happy for us, but wish bad things for us. We don’t want such energy on our wedding day."





Guests included actress Samkelo Ndlovu and Zola Nombona and presenter Salamina Mosese.





The star spoke to TshisaLIVE in an interview a day before her big day where she said she wanted a simple but perfect wedding.