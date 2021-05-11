Nomsa Mazwai embarks on a fight for sex workers’ rights

Singer and social activist Nomsa Mazwai has joined forces with organisations Sweat and Sisonke to help decriminalise sex work in South Africa.

Mazwai recently founded a non-profit organisation called #FunkItImWalking, whose aim to creates a safe space for women, children and families in their communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mazwai said: “#FunkItImWalking aims to make it safe for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition. Injury to one is an injury to all.

“If sex workers aren’t safe, none of us is safe. Sex workers are especially vulnerable because when they are victims of illegal acts of violence, they can’t seek assistance or protection from law enforcement.

“As #funkItImWalking, we knew this is a call we could support, as it enables a situation where women are safe to walk.”

Mazwai is challenging men and women to join her team as they walk the streets of Jozi in heels in solidarity with sex workers in decriminalising sex work.

On a monthly basis, Mazwai and her team do walks in various parts of Johannesburg to highlight how valuable safety is for women and the community at large.

“This walk is important to highlight challenges faced by sex workers, to improve their quality of life, to ensure a safe working environment, address the risks of human trafficking and the need for sex workers to have access to the justice system to address violence and abuse from clients, the police, intimate partners as well as brothel owners,” said Mazwai.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mazwai resigned from her position as the General Manager at the iconic Soweto Theatre, to focus on her activism work.

“‘It was an honour and a privilege to work at the Soweto Theatre serving the people of Soweto. I was lead by two strong women: Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, my chief executive, and Bridget Mashika, my line manager.

“I grew as a leader under their stewardship and I will forever be grateful for the contribution they’ve made in developing me as a leader,’ said Mazwai on her exit at the theatre.

For more information on the walk and registration for the walk visit Funk It I’m Walking.