Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena finally addresses her beef with Samkelo Ndlovu

It has been just more than eight months but media personality Nomuzi ’Moozlie’ Mabena has finally lifted the lid on what happened the day she and actress Samkelo Ndlovu almost got into a physical fight. In December last year, Samkelo posted an hour-long video in which she went on a rant about Nomuzi.

She claimed that Moozlie threw a drink at her and ran away when they crossed paths at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, Joburg. According to Samkelo they were both booked to perform at the club. In a string of tweets, the former “Rhythm City” actress also said that after she had performed her single, “Intoyami”, Moozlie “felt some type of way”.

“Someone wake @nomoozlie up!!! “I’ve unblocked her, tell her to unblock me back so we can chat. “She threw a drink at me last night and then ran away.

“I’m giving her the opportunity to apologise before I find her size 12-13 ass”, tweeted Samkelo at the time. After tweeting Moozlie directly and suggesting they should meet up, Ndlovu then attacked her music career. “Mention what ??

“That you’re a coward?? “Come see me and do that shit again without five people surrounding you. “Nobody even listens to your whack ass music with whack ass bars.

“Coz you’re just whack.” Speaking to Ms Cosmo in the latest episode of POPradio, the rapper set the record straight on the rumour that she had run away from Samkelo instead of fighting back. “I didn't run away…