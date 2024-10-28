Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba to take centre stage at The Earthshot Prize

For Earthshot Week, global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people from around the world will gather in Cape Town, South Africa. Local award-winning actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha will host Earthshot Week’s series of events focused on accelerating environmental solutions.

Mbatha, an Earthshot Global Ambassador, will be joined by fellow Earthshot Global Ambassador and Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin for a series of thought leadership events and high-level dialogues. "I can't wait to once again be part of Earthshot Week, this time as host and an Earthshot Global Ambassador," excitedly shared Mbatha. The Earthshot Prize continues to bring its message of urgent optimism to a global audience and reminds us all, especially young people, that we can be part of creating a healthier, more prosperous future for our communities.

“There are so many inspiring Earthshot innovators who are dedicating their lives to repairing our planet, and I can’t wait to help share their stories,” said the actress. Mbatha is not the only South African who will be taking part in the festivities, taking place from November 4 - 7, 2024. Award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba will host the fourth-annual Earthshot Prize Awards with Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter.

Matheba is no stranger to hosting top award ceremonies and is known as the best in South Africa, especially when it comes to live productions. “It’s a privilege to co-host The Earthshot Prize Awards,” said Matheba. “I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world,” said Matheba. The Earthshot Prize Awards will broadcast in 50 markets across the African continent with the support of Global Alliance Partner MultiChoice and be available live globally through a special partnership with YouTube.

South African rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena will host a special live green carpet pre-show with Nigeria's top presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The two are renowned for their presenting skills and fashion style and will surely have their best threads on. The green carpet pre-show will be live-streamed globally via The Earthshot Prize's YouTube channel.

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Davido, award-winning, internationally renowned artist Diamond Platnumz, Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, and international headlining DJ and producer Uncle Waffles are expected to take to the stage at the The Earthshot Prize. Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir are set to put on a show-stopping performance at the Earthshot Prize. Picture: Supplied Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum, actor and activist Nina Dobrev, multi-hyphenate artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe, and supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow will join the broadcast to announce the five Prize Winners from each Earthshot category. The Earthshot Prize founded in 2020 by Prince William is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.