Nomzamo Mbatha & Thuso Mbedu touted as 'Young Black Hollywood Stars to Watch in 2021'

South Africa’s golden girls, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu, have been touted as two of the Young Black Hollywood stars to watch in 2021. The duo was recently listed on the Essence Young Black Hollywood stars to watch in 2021 list. The Essence list focuses on Black Hollywood stars that continue to stand up, speak up, and make a difference on and off-screen. Joining Mbatha and Mbedu on the list are familiar faces like comedian and actor Tone Bell, actress and activist Zolee Griggs, Jamaican-English actor Michael Ward, and “Black-ish” star, Marcus Scribner among others. According to an Essence article, Mbatha knows no boundaries or limitations: ”While filming Isibaya, she spent time touring Kenyan refugee camps in her role as an UNHCR Ambassador.

“It is that level of care and commitment that has made her a sought after star in projects like ”Tell Me Sweet Something” and ”The Jakes Are Missing”.

“In 2015, she became the first South African to represent Neutrogena and signed a talent management deal with CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

“Up next, Mbatha will be starring with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in ’Coming 2 America’ in a role that’s described as being “kept under lock and key”.

Mbatha took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

In the caption she wrote: “The work is the work is the work🌱 Thank you for shining a light our way @essence 🙏🏾“.

Her fans and friends have reacted with delight.

Amanda Black said: “But ofcourse!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you long time Zamo!!! Keeep killing it killing it!! Soooooo insanely proud and excited sis 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾“.

Thando Dlomo said: “Young Black Hollywood Stars to Watch THIS ENTIRE LIFETIME! 🙌🏾💪🏾🙏🏽“.

Zulu Mkhathini had this to say: “Hehe congratulations this is massive 🎉 I foresee number 1 soon!“.

About Mbedu, the Essence article read: “Emmy-nominated Thuso Mbedu is one of the most compelling new faces on television.

“Her road to perdition began during her teenage years on drama series like ’Snake Park’ and ’Scandal’.

“The sky’s the limit for the early-20-year-old and Mbedu’s reaching for higher heights.

“She’s set to make her international debut in ’Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad’.

“There’s no doubt that this young phenomenon will be a force to headline marquee posters in the near future“.