Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Twitter

Mzansi beauty and UN Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was honoured with the ‘Goddess Beauty Award’ at the International Women of Power Awards in LA over the weekend.

In a post shared on their official social Instagram page: “The Diaspora Dialogues”, hailed Mbatha and celebrated her “elegance, grace and intelligence.“We CELEBRATE and THANK our Honorees for lifting us up and filling the room with power and excellence. You look amazing in your seat on the throne in all your Queenship!

The post continued: “Nomzamo, you are wise beyond your years. Beauty, elegance, grace and intelligence. All synonymous with you and the amazing future you have in front of you. We were moved by the power of your words and how you elevated the critical conversation of, “What is Beauty?” The room was blessed by you and we thank you.”

The local star also shared a snap on Instagram of herself alongside fellow honorees, American singer and actress Ryan destiny and American actress Rosario Dawson.

Among those who congratulated Isibaya actress was reality TV and media personality Bonang Matheba, who dubbed Mbatha "Queen".

Former public protector Professor Thuli Mdonsela also congratulated Mbatha on her achievement.

Fans flooded Mbatha's timeline with messages of love and praise for their queen.