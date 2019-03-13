Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Twitter

Mzansi beauty and UN Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was honoured with the ‘Goddess Beauty Award’ at the International Women of Power Awards in LA over the weekend. In a post shared on their official social Instagram page: “The Diaspora Dialogues”, hailed Mbatha and celebrated her “elegance, grace and intelligence.“We CELEBRATE and THANK our Honorees for lifting us up and filling the room with power and excellence. You look amazing in your seat on the throne in all your Queenship!

The post continued: “Nomzamo, you are wise beyond your years. Beauty, elegance, grace and intelligence. All synonymous with you and the amazing future you have in front of you. We were moved by the power of your words and how you elevated the critical conversation of, “What is Beauty?” The room was blessed by you and we thank you.”

The local star also shared a snap on Instagram of herself alongside fellow honorees, American singer and actress Ryan destiny and American actress Rosario Dawson.

Among those who congratulated Isibaya actress was reality TV and media personality Bonang Matheba, who dubbed Mbatha "Queen".

Higher and higher we go!! Congratulations Queen @NomzamoMbatha!! We’re coming for everything, they thought we were joking!! Love you baby. 🇿🇦💕🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q620jipm7J — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 12, 2019

Former public protector Professor Thuli Mdonsela also congratulated Mbatha on her achievement.

Fans flooded Mbatha's timeline with messages of love and praise for their queen.

Congratulations you are so deserving of such recognition and honour coz you such an inspiration to so many young girls like me... A true definition of grace, beauty and strength. Keep doing what you do coz you inspire me and other girls out there. ❤😘 — noxolo (@mathulanp9799) March 12, 2019

Yeeeees ma Shandu . Congrats sis, lots of ❤❤ for you pic.twitter.com/5AwWQmlRKq — Mgazi princess☺😇😍 (@NomfundoBiyela5) March 10, 2019

Congratulations Nomzamo — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) March 10, 2019

With all the negative that has been said, you have been able to rise still. Not because you had a point to prove but because rising is all you know, thank you for never regressing but progressing. You truly are an African gem❤ — Mandy (@MandyNonkosi) March 10, 2019

This is exactly why my daughter & I love you so much, you are an inspiration to little girls like mine... She plays in a cricket & soccer teams as the only girl & fears nothing because of women like you. Keep soaring & may God keep nurturing your good heart & spirit. 👊👑✊💝 — Helvia 🌍 Simvio (@HelviaZwane) March 12, 2019



