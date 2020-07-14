Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her dirty 30s

Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on her 30th birthday.

Mbatha has a lot to be thankful for including her recent management deal with one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency.

In picture was an accompanying caption which read: "I can’t tell you when last I had a birthday where there was a cake and candles on it, people singing and me closing my eyes to make a wish and blow out my candles. A simple act of a tradition. But what I have come to accept about my life is that the order of its happenings has always been unconventional. In every way," it read.

It continued, "I was feeling nervous about this new turn, I felt ill prepared for it because I still have so many things I’m trying to grow out of and just wanting to show up as the best version of myself, for my Self, the People around me ... and with the way things are going... to show up in the world unafraid of the trajectory of my life and the rooms I now sit in. As always, to do it scared anyway!".

"A Happy New Year to me. May it continue to be challenging, rewarding, intentional, abundant and COURAGEOUS. I will choose to see the depth and Bigness of this here soul and pour into my well of self-love," she ended.