Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her dirty 30s
Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on her 30th birthday.
Mbatha has a lot to be thankful for including her recent management deal with one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency.
In picture was an accompanying caption which read: "I can’t tell you when last I had a birthday where there was a cake and candles on it, people singing and me closing my eyes to make a wish and blow out my candles. A simple act of a tradition. But what I have come to accept about my life is that the order of its happenings has always been unconventional. In every way," it read.
It continued, "I was feeling nervous about this new turn, I felt ill prepared for it because I still have so many things I’m trying to grow out of and just wanting to show up as the best version of myself, for my Self, the People around me ... and with the way things are going... to show up in the world unafraid of the trajectory of my life and the rooms I now sit in. As always, to do it scared anyway!".
"A Happy New Year to me. May it continue to be challenging, rewarding, intentional, abundant and COURAGEOUS. I will choose to see the depth and Bigness of this here soul and pour into my well of self-love," she ended.
Celebrities including music artists, Nadia Nakai and Tiwa Savage and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wished the former "Isibaya" actress a Happy Birthday.
South African TV presenter and businesswoman, Basetsana Kumalo said: "Happy birthday beautiful one. May your star continue to shine ever so brightly. May every wish you wish for yourself come to pass and may the hand of God always be upon you angel heart. Here’s to another year around the sun. I love you. ❤️😍😘🎂".
Nomzamo will be seen in Paramount’s forthcoming "Coming 2 America". She will star alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan in the sequel to the 1988 hit comedy classic.
She is known for her critically acclaimed performance in the Mzansi Magic television series "Isibaya" and has received numerous awards for her acting, such as the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in "Tell Me Sweet Something" in which she starred alongside Maps Maponyane.