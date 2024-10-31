Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates the success of ‘Shaka Ilembe’ at the 18th South African Film and Television Awards

Celebrated South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha feels honoured that the first show she executive produced bagged the most prizes at the recently held South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). “Shaka Ilembe” won a total of 12 awards in various categories, including the prestigious Best TV Drama award.

Aside from the numerous wins, Mbatha received her first nomination in the Best Actress in a TV Drama category. Despite the award going to veteran actress Shannon Esra for her role in season 2 of “Lioness”, Mbatha took to social media to express her gratitude. Along with a variety of gorgeous images of herself, Mbatha thanked everyone who was involved in the making of “Shaka Ilembe”.

“My first nomination in the Best Actress in a TV drama at the South African Film and Television awards. “I feel deeply honoured by the recognition from the judges and fellow creatives … mostly for the opportunity to have portrayed Princess Nandi, who went on to become Queen Mother. “We took home the award for BEST TV DRAMA and 11 other trophies in different categories. 10 000 jobs were created from this show, hundreds of DAILY cast and crew who show up everyday with INSPIRING EXCELLENCE,” she wrote.

Mbatha added that she has a huge amount of respect and love for her fellow actors, the crew, directors, hair and make-up department, costume design department and her language coaches among others. “It was my first time as an executive producer and the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, with the GREATEST reward, which was working with the titan that is @zwabheka & @bomb_productions, the visionary that is Angus Gibson and the solid mind that is Nhlanhla Mtaka. “They encouraged me, they supported me and they have truly lifted me ... I continue to learn, to desire growth and hopefully to inspire all women and girls- to always hold on to the purpose of your life, its timing and to trust the process.